Easy Mode is now... Easy?

Today we are releasing the v2.3.21 update for Final Outpost. We heard your feedback that easy mode wasn't a whole lot easier than normal mode, so we're introducing some changes today to make the easy mode experience a little more relaxed.

Buffed the Fragile Zombies (weaker zombies) modifier to reduce zombie health by 33% (from 20%)

Increased the delay between zombie hits to 1.5s (from baseline of 1s) in Easy difficulty

These changes should make a significant difference to the difficulty. Zombies are weaker and damage walls more slowly, easing all other parts of the game thanks to less pressure on wood supplies for workers.

How did the launch go?

So what happened since we launched Final Outpost: Definitive Edition?

Quite a lot.

Firstly, a bunch of you only went and bought our game. 18,000 of you, to be precise. We couldn't be happier! Thank you to each and every player. You have enabled us to continue making games.

And we're already working on what's coming next.

I mean, what even is this?

I'll save an in-engine look for another time.

What was I talking about? Oh yes, Final Outpost.

We launched it with 30,000 wishlists! The game showed up on New & Trending on the Steam homepage, and was featured by Apple on the games tab!

FO:DE made it to the top-5 in many countries, including #3 in Japan strategy games. On Steam, the game peaked at 330 concurrent players.

Also, we ​released trading cards on Steam and got Steam Deck verified​!