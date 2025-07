In this update, I added a bunch more DOOMED items that synergize with existing stuff.

Includes doomed-sword, doomed-scythe, doomed-shield, helmet, and crossbow.

I also added a few other changes here and there:

- Fixed a bunch of bugs

- Clarified some unclear descriptions

- Made early-game less punishing for noobs by removing negative-bonus items

Happy gamin, folks ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː