 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19381248 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix projectiles not rendering sometimes
  • Update combo trials for new starting positions
  • Team 2 not having the effects of Havoc Gem Cosmo (more damage, hitstun, and chip damage on normals)
  • Frame data to show "Block Type" of moves hitting the dummy (L/H/LH for lows/overheads/mids, respectively)
  • On Gem Select screen for a one-person team, center the character portrait
  • Show red background for instructions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link