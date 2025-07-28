- Fix projectiles not rendering sometimes
- Update combo trials for new starting positions
- Team 2 not having the effects of Havoc Gem Cosmo (more damage, hitstun, and chip damage on normals)
- Frame data to show "Block Type" of moves hitting the dummy (L/H/LH for lows/overheads/mids, respectively)
- On Gem Select screen for a one-person team, center the character portrait
- Show red background for instructions
July 28, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
