Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.
We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.
For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.
Platforms
- STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S
Update Schedule
- July 30, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)
- Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.
Update Versions
- STEAM®: Ver. 524741
- PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.015
- Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.15
Error Fixes
Common
- Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when the character died due to certain objects in Palemion.
- Fixed an issue where an intermittent crash would occur when retrying [Ultimate Challenge] mode with the Golden Honor HUD enabled.
- Fixed an issue where health and stamina gauges were displayed in the Crevice regardless of HUD settings.
- Fixed an intermittent issue where the select button would not appear after selecting gear in Upgrade Gear.
- Fixed an issue where rewards for defeating the boss were not granted in certain side missions during NG+ and beyond.
We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.
Changed files in this update