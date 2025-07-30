 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19381201 Edited 30 July 2025 – 02:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.

We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.
For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.

Platforms

  • STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

Update Schedule

  • July 30, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)
  • Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

Update Versions

  • STEAM®: Ver. 524741
  • PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.015
  • Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.15

Error Fixes


Common

  • Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when the character died due to certain objects in Palemion.
  • Fixed an issue where an intermittent crash would occur when retrying [Ultimate Challenge] mode with the Golden Honor HUD enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where health and stamina gauges were displayed in the Crevice regardless of HUD settings.
  • Fixed an intermittent issue where the select button would not appear after selecting gear in Upgrade Gear.
  • Fixed an issue where rewards for defeating the boss were not granted in certain side missions during NG+ and beyond.

We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.

Changed files in this update

