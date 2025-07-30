Platforms

STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S



Update Schedule

July 30, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC)



Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.



Update Versions

STEAM®: Ver. 524741



PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.015.015



Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.15.15



Error Fixes

Common

Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when the character died due to certain objects in Palemion.



Fixed an issue where an intermittent crash would occur when retrying [Ultimate Challenge] mode with the Golden Honor HUD enabled.



Fixed an issue where health and stamina gauges were displayed in the Crevice regardless of HUD settings.



Fixed an intermittent issue where the select button would not appear after selecting gear in Upgrade Gear.



Fixed an issue where rewards for defeating the boss were not granted in certain side missions during NG+ and beyond.



Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.