 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19381179 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Toonie players!
We’ve just served up a fresh update packed with new content and gameplay improvements — check it out! 👇

🎾 New Playing Styles – Slice Like a Pro!
We’ve revamped shot mechanics so slices are now more effective and strategic. Whether you're faking out your opponent or setting up a killer rally, the court’s now your playground.

⚙️ Performance Boosts Across the Board
We’ve squashed bugs, optimized physics, and reduced input delay for an even smoother experience on all systems. Enjoy faster load times and more responsive controls!

Thanks for all your support and feedback — keep rallying and let us know what you’d love to see next.
🏁 Now get back out there and show us your best trick shot!

— The Toonie Tennis Dev Team 🧢

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3084511
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3084512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link