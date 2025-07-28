Hey Toonie players!

We’ve just served up a fresh update packed with new content and gameplay improvements — check it out! 👇



🎾 New Playing Styles – Slice Like a Pro!

We’ve revamped shot mechanics so slices are now more effective and strategic. Whether you're faking out your opponent or setting up a killer rally, the court’s now your playground.



⚙️ Performance Boosts Across the Board

We’ve squashed bugs, optimized physics, and reduced input delay for an even smoother experience on all systems. Enjoy faster load times and more responsive controls!



Thanks for all your support and feedback — keep rallying and let us know what you’d love to see next.

🏁 Now get back out there and show us your best trick shot!



— The Toonie Tennis Dev Team 🧢