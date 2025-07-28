Hey Toonie players!
We’ve just served up a fresh update packed with new content and gameplay improvements — check it out! 👇
🎾 New Playing Styles – Slice Like a Pro!
We’ve revamped shot mechanics so slices are now more effective and strategic. Whether you're faking out your opponent or setting up a killer rally, the court’s now your playground.
⚙️ Performance Boosts Across the Board
We’ve squashed bugs, optimized physics, and reduced input delay for an even smoother experience on all systems. Enjoy faster load times and more responsive controls!
Thanks for all your support and feedback — keep rallying and let us know what you’d love to see next.
🏁 Now get back out there and show us your best trick shot!
— The Toonie Tennis Dev Team 🧢
🎾 Toonie Tennis Update: New Courts, Smarter Slices, and Smoother Gameplay!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3084511
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3084512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update