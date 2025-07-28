After complaining about performance issues, excessive camera effects, translation, and intuitive gameplay, the 2.2 update will fix:
- Excessive camera noise
- English translation from Russian in many places
- Problems with passing
- Intuitive clarity
- Minor bugs
Thank you to all the players for being with us.
V2.2 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
