28 July 2025 Build 19381122 Edited 28 July 2025 – 07:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After complaining about performance issues, excessive camera effects, translation, and intuitive gameplay, the 2.2 update will fix:
- Excessive camera noise
- English translation from Russian in many places
- Problems with passing
- Intuitive clarity
- Minor bugs
Thank you to all the players for being with us.

