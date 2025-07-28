- Decluttering UI
- Removed unnecessary text, important info is now presented as icons instead of text
- Gameplay changes
- Power outage is now avoidable - you will hear a specific sound that means you should leave any of the computers to avoid an outage
- Staying in antivirus monitor will slightly increase the scanning speed
- Updated tutorial
- More info about entities and how to deal with them in the pause menu
Update 1.07.28
