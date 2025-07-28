 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381063
  • Decluttering UI
    - Removed unnecessary text, important info is now presented as icons instead of text
  • Gameplay changes
    - Power outage is now avoidable - you will hear a specific sound that means you should leave any of the computers to avoid an outage
    - Staying in antivirus monitor will slightly increase the scanning speed
  • Updated tutorial
    - More info about entities and how to deal with them in the pause menu

