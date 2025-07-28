 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Starfarers,

Astral Ascension is now available to play on macOS! Thank you for your patience, we hope the wait will be worth it. <3

Happy reading!

Cheers,

- PF Team

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1529352
