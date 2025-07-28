 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19381020
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This release candidate fixes various issues and optimizes the game a little bit.

RC4 CHANGES


'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed a spot where the player could get stuck in on Warehouse Complex, Part 2
- rearranged object placement in the beginning area of Decrepit Industrial Area to allow for better AI pathfinding

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed taking certain items not resetting the player "take item" animation properly when using certain weapons
- enabled visibility grid compute for security cameras, which slightly improves performance on levels with security cameras

RC3 CHANGES

(did not receive its own separate news post)


'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added weapon mods to various goon weapons on two of the three new side-missions

'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed several light sources not being controlled by light switches and breaker boxes on Repurposed Factory and Drug Mob Casino

MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed incorrect class inheritance of disable_trigger cutscene action, which made the action useless

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

