Hey folks!This release candidate fixes various issues and optimizes the game a little bit.- fixed a spot where the player could get stuck in on Warehouse Complex, Part 2- rearranged object placement in the beginning area of Decrepit Industrial Area to allow for better AI pathfinding- fixed taking certain items not resetting the player "take item" animation properly when using certain weapons- enabled visibility grid compute for security cameras, which slightly improves performance on levels with security cameras- added weapon mods to various goon weapons on two of the three new side-missions- fixed several light sources not being controlled by light switches and breaker boxes on Repurposed Factory and Drug Mob Casino- fixed incorrect class inheritance of disable_trigger cutscene action, which made the action uselessRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!