This release candidate fixes various issues and optimizes the game a little bit.
RC4 CHANGES
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed a spot where the player could get stuck in on Warehouse Complex, Part 2
- rearranged object placement in the beginning area of Decrepit Industrial Area to allow for better AI pathfinding
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed taking certain items not resetting the player "take item" animation properly when using certain weapons
- enabled visibility grid compute for security cameras, which slightly improves performance on levels with security cameras
RC3 CHANGES(did not receive its own separate news post)
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added weapon mods to various goon weapons on two of the three new side-missions
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed several light sources not being controlled by light switches and breaker boxes on Repurposed Factory and Drug Mob Casino
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed incorrect class inheritance of disable_trigger cutscene action, which made the action useless
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
