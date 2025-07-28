Fixed issue where holding and dragging to move the ship didn’t work.
Added alternate input methods for players without a middle mouse button.
In-game: Hold the Alt key (Option on Mac) and the left mouse button, then drag to move the camera.
On the Loadouts, Map, and Formation pages, hold the right mouse button and drag to move the camera.
Update Notes v1.02
