28 July 2025 Build 19380987 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where holding and dragging to move the ship didn’t work.

  • Added alternate input methods for players without a middle mouse button.

    • In-game: Hold the Alt key (Option on Mac) and the left mouse button, then drag to move the camera.

    • On the Loadouts, Map, and Formation pages, hold the right mouse button and drag to move the camera.

Windows Depot 3136381
macOS Depot 3136382
