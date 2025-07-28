It’s official. We’re finally at our 1.0 release!!!





Star Racer really would not be what it is today without so much help and support from so many people. Thank you to the many talented musicians who helped create an incredible soundtrack. Thank you to all the engineers who helped translate our design vision into reality. Thank you to all the artists who helped bring this world and these characters to life. Thank you to our friends and family for their unwavering and unending support. Thank you to our Kickstarter backers who put faith into this project when it was just a fledgling demo.





I have a couple of house keeping notes I also want to mention.





Updated Price:

In case you missed our previous announcement, the new official price of the game is $9.99. All Kickstarter backers who backed the project at the original price will be receiving a copy of Soundtrack at no additional cost.





Steam Racing Fest:

We are a part of this sale and are providing a 20% discount, making the game $7.99 for first-time buyers. The sale will be active for 2 weeks.





Kickstarter Perks:

There are two remaining perks that are still work-in-progress: The Soundtrack and the Kickstarter Vehicle Color Palette. Now that we’ve made the 1.0 release we can now return to working on these perks. We will update you all with release dates soon. Make sure to join our Discord as we provide more in-progress updates there! Besides these two, all of the other perks have been completed — including the Credits, which you can find under Collections in the main menu.





Demo:

We have updated the demo! So if you are still unsure, but want to rock out to a few tracks by Grant Kirkhope, Mason Lieberman, and Jules Conroy... (and myself) while testing out the driving mechanics, give the new demo a try! You can even compete on the death race leaderboards.



Final Thoughts:

It feels so good that we were able to get to this day. But this 1.0 release is just the beginning. We have planned work to fix bugs and optimize the game. There are many more features we want to bring to Star Racer (yes, including online multiplayer), more platforms we want to be on. We will be actively reaching out to more partners and publishers to make Star Racer as great as it can be.





And this is just the beginning of Whatnot Games. There are so many types of games we want to make, and we are so thankful that so many of you have already joined us on our journey. We hope that you’ll continue to watch us as we try to make games that we wished existed in the world.





So please spread the word. Leave reviews (good or bad, but preferably good!). And report bugs. It’s time to get to work. See you on the track, racers!

-- Brennan Anderson