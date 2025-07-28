 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19380938
Update Notes
- Fixed leaderboard
- Changed textures
- Added "Practice Alone" mode
- Added option to change race length
- Improved tire wear
- Pit stops now fix car damage
- Added Pause Menu animation
- Added "Wrong Way" signs
- Added Speed Boost pads
- Improved Pause Menu
- Added gridspots to Forest tracks
- Improved grass texture
- Improved skybox
- Reduced default race time

