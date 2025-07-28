Update Notes
- Fixed leaderboard
- Changed textures
- Added "Practice Alone" mode
- Added option to change race length
- Improved tire wear
- Pit stops now fix car damage
- Added Pause Menu animation
- Added "Wrong Way" signs
- Added Speed Boost pads
- Improved Pause Menu
- Added gridspots to Forest tracks
- Improved grass texture
- Improved skybox
- Reduced default race time
Update #3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update