Hello Sunkenlanders! Thank you for your continued support and patience as we worked on this new update. It’s now live on the public test branch, and we’re excited to introduce a range of new content, improvements, and optimizations — including naval combat, new warships, underwater locations, and ship-mounted weapons. Let’s dive in!

New Combat Boats

This version introduces three new combat boats:

Armed Fishing Boat

The armed fishing boat is the most basic type of ship. It can be equipped with one weapon.





Armed Speedboat

Slightly stronger than the armed fishing boat, it has more upgrade slots and can be equipped with one weapon.





Heavily Armored Speedboat

Compared to the armed speedboat, it has more durable armor plating, additional upgrade slots, and can be equipped with two weapons.

Since warships are relatively large, they may get stuck on terrain.

To address this, a push icon has been added at the bow of the ship, allowing players to push the stuck vessel free.



Ship-Mounted Weapons



Based on testing, since naval battles involve dynamic, moving targets attacking each other, only modern, fast-firing weapons are effective.



As a result, we’ve removed outdated wasteland-era weapons like the explosive crossbow, and only kept machine guns, autocannons, and cannons as usable ship weapons.

Among them:

The heavy ship-mounted machine gun can be crafted by default.

The autocannon and dual machine gun can be unlocked by finding blueprints in the rear crates of captured ships.

The quad machine gun, dual autocannon, quad autocannon, and cannon are hidden in high-level combat areas.

The CIWS (Close-In Weapon System) is hidden at the airport.

All of them have unique learning animations, similar to the solar panel and wind turbine.

Weapon merchants at trading posts also have a chance to sell blueprints for the dual ship-mounted machine gun and the autocannon.

Once learned, these weapons can be crafted at the ship workbench, using the same process as crafting at the gun bench.

To maintain portability, unequipped ship-mounted weapons will not be placed in the player’s backpack. Instead, they are stored in a virtual ship inventory, so they don’t take up any inventory slots. Players can simply equip or unequip them through the interface.

All ammunition for ship-mounted weapons is crafted in the ammo workshop.

To avoid waste, outdated weapons like the explosive crossbow have been repurposed as defensive structures for players.

Except for the nail gun turret, all of these are blueprint-based structures, and each type of ammunition is crafted at the black powder gun station. The nail gun turret is a Tier 2 research station structure that fires crossbow bolts.

Ship Repair Platform



A Tier 4 research station structure that can:

Repair damaged ship hulls within a certain range

Quickly equip ships located within that range

New Locations



Airport – Underwater Ruins, Level 4

Rich in clay deposits, which can be used to fire bricks

It’s very dark underwater, so don’t forget to bring night vision goggles

Ship Graveyard – Underwater Ruins, Level 5



Enter through a cave to find a massive rocky cavern with a copper vein at the bottom.

Enter from the upper cave opening. Three triangular barrels are placed at the cave entrance as markers.

After passing through a stone corridor you’ll arrive at the mineral pit.

Unlike copper ore, mineral veins can be mined infinitely. You’ll need to use a power drill for mining.

Iron Ore Locations



New underwater content has been added, including two iron ore veins. Iron ore veins also require a drill for mining.

Warehouse



A shipyard has been added to the warehouse, making it easier for players to obtain their first warship: the Armed Fishing Boat.

The shipyard gate needs to be broken open using a melee weapon.

Zion Atoll has also been updated. A starter fishing boat is now available for new players

(with a small chance of spawning an armed speedboat, as shown in the image).

Some Level 4 and higher combat zones now feature coastal defense turrets. You can destroy them by eliminating their operators. The best option is to use ship-mounted weapons, but you’re free to use sniper rifles or other weapons as well.

New Items

Power Drill: Uses batteries and is used to mine ores or mineral veins

Warship Blueprint Item: Can only be obtained by capturing a ship and opening its rear trunk

Solar-Powered Welder: Never worry about running out of power while repairing your base or ship again.

Warship Blueprint Item: Can only be obtained by capturing a ship and opening its rear trunk.

Large Battery: When connected to a circuit, it increases the power output of all generators in that circuit by 25%. ( This effect is stackable. )

Antenna: When powered, it displays enemy ship routes on the world map.

Other Optimizations



Auto Oxygen Supply Optimization:

When wearing an oxygen tank, an auto-breathing toggle will appear. If turned off, the system will no longer supply oxygen automatically.

When diving with an oxygen tank equipped, a white line will appear on the breath bar, indicating the auto-breath threshold. If auto-breathing is turned off, the white line will turn gray.

Trading Post Changes



Quick-inflate oxygen bottles are now sold at the trading post — 10 per purchase.

Brick molds have been replaced with clay.

Clay can now be found along coastlines and sea floors, with high concentrations in areas like the airport, Small Stone Island, and the warehouse.

Now, 5 clay can be smelted into 5 bricks.

Repair System Improvements



When holding a repair hammer or welder, damaged buildings will be outlined in red.

Nighttime Changes



We’ve reworked the night lighting effects, making it brighter and easier to play during nighttime.

How to Access the Public Test Branch on Steam:

Open your Steam Library. Right-click on Sunkenland and select Properties. Go to the Betas tab. In the drop-down menu, select publictest. Close the window — Steam will now download the test branch update.

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch and play the latest test version.