28 July 2025 Build 19380850 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance Changes ⚖️
* Reduced Veteran Level experience requirement by 45%
* Increased Fatecharm fragments drop rate
* Extended Slow debuff duration from 60s to 120s
* Reduced Hrimsorr's Ice Shards damage
* House prices and Sage Renewal fees now scale with Charisma
* Improved Ruinforge (Avatar of War skill)

New Features 🌟
* Added Augmenter NPC in Felarii Village to safely remove equipment augments
* Added Veteran Master NPC in Felarii Village to reset veteran skills
* Added tutorial message for first-time dungeon entry (respawn time & Sage Renewal)
* Northern Wastes 90% complete: frozen landscapes, epic quests, and hidden secrets await!

Fixes & Improvements 🛠️
* Fixed multiplayer Party HUD not showing all mercenaries
* Added dragon dying sounds 🐉
* Fixed knockback bug sending players/mercs behind walls
* Fixed Nature's Bulwark cast range
* Loot All button now attempts to loot everything despite full inventory issues
* Fixed armored bears and Frostmaul collisions
* Hopefully fixed aggro issues with invisibility/enthrall
* Fixed merchants offering repair augments
* Fixed Everfrost lanterns light bug

Feedback welcome in our community discussions! 🗡️

