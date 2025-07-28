Balance Changes ⚖️

* Reduced Veteran Level experience requirement by 45%

* Increased Fatecharm fragments drop rate

* Extended Slow debuff duration from 60s to 120s

* Reduced Hrimsorr's Ice Shards damage

* House prices and Sage Renewal fees now scale with Charisma

* Improved Ruinforge (Avatar of War skill)



New Features 🌟

* Added Augmenter NPC in Felarii Village to safely remove equipment augments

* Added Veteran Master NPC in Felarii Village to reset veteran skills

* Added tutorial message for first-time dungeon entry (respawn time & Sage Renewal)

* Northern Wastes 90% complete: frozen landscapes, epic quests, and hidden secrets await!



Fixes & Improvements 🛠️

* Fixed multiplayer Party HUD not showing all mercenaries

* Added dragon dying sounds 🐉

* Fixed knockback bug sending players/mercs behind walls

* Fixed Nature's Bulwark cast range

* Loot All button now attempts to loot everything despite full inventory issues

* Fixed armored bears and Frostmaul collisions

* Hopefully fixed aggro issues with invisibility/enthrall

* Fixed merchants offering repair augments

* Fixed Everfrost lanterns light bug



Feedback welcome in our community discussions! 🗡️