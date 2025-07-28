You can now hold the button responsible for digging instead of clicking repeatedly.



Improved item pickup functionality near the tunnel descent.



Fixed save issues where interaction with items was impossible.



Updated languages.



Fixed several visual glitches.



First of all, thank you so much for playing and providing your valuable feedback. We've already started implementing some of the things you've been asking for, and we're starting with the first patch with minor fixes.Finally, an important note about Steam Input. More fixes are on the way. Stay tuned!Steam Input can cause keyboard input interruption. Workaround for now: Unplug your controller/steering wheel etc or disable Steam Input in game properties.