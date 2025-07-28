Finally, an important note about Steam Input. More fixes are on the way. Stay tuned!
Changelog:
- You can now hold the button responsible for digging instead of clicking repeatedly.
- Improved item pickup functionality near the tunnel descent.
- Fixed save issues where interaction with items was impossible.
- Updated languages.
- Fixed several visual glitches.
Known issue:
Steam Input can cause keyboard input interruption. Workaround for now: Unplug your controller/steering wheel etc or disable Steam Input in game properties.
