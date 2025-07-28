 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19380849 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First of all, thank you so much for playing and providing your valuable feedback. We've already started implementing some of the things you've been asking for, and we're starting with the first patch with minor fixes.

Finally, an important note about Steam Input. More fixes are on the way. Stay tuned!

Changelog:
  • You can now hold the button responsible for digging instead of clicking repeatedly.
  • Improved item pickup functionality near the tunnel descent.
  • Fixed save issues where interaction with items was impossible.
  • Updated languages.
  • Fixed several visual glitches.

Known issue:
Steam Input can cause keyboard input interruption. Workaround for now: Unplug your controller/steering wheel etc or disable Steam Input in game properties.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672722
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3672723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link