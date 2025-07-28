 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

New interaction method

  • Ability to look past non-full sized cubes for interactions. This allows binds to target full sized blocks behind say transporters/inserters.

  • Popup indicator of possible actions when mousing over a block - helpful for newer players when learning hotkeys.

Other:

  • Omnidirectional pipes (this was in the last release but no patch notes were written) (mesh is still bugged, but we will fix that soon)

  • Text size increased temporarily until we develop an integrated text scaling approach.

Bug fixes:

  • Filter inserters not work correctly, and no longer crash the game

  • Splitter state is now saved properly

  • Fuel Research Lab no correctly takes fuel from pipes

  • Other misc fixes

This update will break save-games, apologies for that

