New interaction method
Ability to look past non-full sized cubes for interactions. This allows binds to target full sized blocks behind say transporters/inserters.
Popup indicator of possible actions when mousing over a block - helpful for newer players when learning hotkeys.
Other:
Omnidirectional pipes (this was in the last release but no patch notes were written) (mesh is still bugged, but we will fix that soon)
Text size increased temporarily until we develop an integrated text scaling approach.
Bug fixes:
Filter inserters not work correctly, and no longer crash the game
Splitter state is now saved properly
Fuel Research Lab no correctly takes fuel from pipes
Other misc fixes
This update will break save-games, apologies for that
Changed files in this update