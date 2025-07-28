- Added a Certified Creator system. Upon becoming a Certified Creator, users can publish challenge levels in Community Challenges. Certified Creators will have a Creator badge displayed next to their name.
- Streamlined the process for Instructors to create and submit courses for review. Instructors can now publish their created courses more conveniently. Users with Instructor status will have an Instructor badge displayed next to their name.
- Added new training courses to the official Growth Path: Training courses for Knife-edge Flight and Landing Practice have been included.
- Enhanced the Visual Flight Reference (VFR) system. A 3-axis orientation indicator will now automatically appear when the aircraft flies a significant distance away to help determine its attitude.
- Reduced the intensity of touch-and-go flip physics upon crash impact.
- Added a Virtual Gate component to the track objects library. This eliminates the previous need for using transparent gates to visually smooth track curves.
- Added Offset Coefficients to the Remote Controller Calibration process. If the controller's physical center point does not align with the origin of the coordinate system after calibration, these coefficients can be adjusted to make the controller's center point coincide with the coordinate system origin.
- Significantly optimized the performance of Workshop X. It now runs smoothly even when displaying highly complex, structure-intensive blueprint objects.
Update 0.6.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update