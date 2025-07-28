 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19380706 Edited 28 July 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • ​Added a Certified Creator system.​​ Upon becoming a Certified Creator, users can publish challenge levels in Community Challenges. Certified Creators will have a Creator badge displayed next to their name.
  • ​Streamlined the process for Instructors to create and submit courses for review.​​ Instructors can now publish their created courses more conveniently. Users with Instructor status will have an Instructor badge displayed next to their name.
  • ​Added new training courses to the official Growth Path:​​ Training courses for Knife-edge Flight and Landing Practice have been included.
  • ​Enhanced the Visual Flight Reference (VFR) system.​​ A 3-axis orientation indicator will now automatically appear when the aircraft flies a significant distance away to help determine its attitude.
  • ​Reduced the intensity of touch-and-go flip physics upon crash impact.​​
  • ​Added a Virtual Gate component to the track objects library.​​ This eliminates the previous need for using transparent gates to visually smooth track curves.
  • ​Added Offset Coefficients to the Remote Controller Calibration process.​​ If the controller's physical center point does not align with the origin of the coordinate system after calibration, these coefficients can be adjusted to make the controller's center point coincide with the coordinate system origin.
  • ​Significantly optimized the performance of Workshop X.​​ It now runs smoothly even when displaying highly complex, structure-intensive blueprint objects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link