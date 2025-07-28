 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19380590 Edited 28 July 2025 – 09:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

We’ve released update v1.0.4, which includes the following fixes and improvements:

🛠 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the stage “Too Busy! Peak Season Edition” where the number of coins shown in the Stage Select screen differed from the actual in-game placement.

  • Improved matchmaking stability in multiplayer mode.

  • Fixed a bug where controls could become unresponsive after viewing the rankings under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where the opening animation would not play on some Steam Deck systems.

We’ll continue working to ensure a smooth and stable gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

