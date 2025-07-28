Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

We’ve released update v1.0.4, which includes the following fixes and improvements:

🛠 Fixes

Fixed an issue in the stage “Too Busy! Peak Season Edition” where the number of coins shown in the Stage Select screen differed from the actual in-game placement.

Improved matchmaking stability in multiplayer mode.

Fixed a bug where controls could become unresponsive after viewing the rankings under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the opening animation would not play on some Steam Deck systems.

We’ll continue working to ensure a smooth and stable gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!