Communication:Steam Discussion
Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com
Hello, players!
As we continue to refine and improve the MOD Editor (Beta), we understand that frequent updates can sometimes be overwhelming. To make it easier for everyone, we've decided to compile all adjustments and fixes into this single announcement, which will be updated regularly as we release new patches.
We appreciate your ongoing support and patience as we work to address issues and improve the experience. If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please don't hesitate to share them with us here: V1.3+ Game & MOD Editor- Bug report and comment
Your feedback is invaluable, and we are committed to making timely updates to enhance your gameplay experience. Thank you for your understanding and continued support!
Version 1.3.1 (2025/7/28):
- Fixed an issue where wood could not be placed in certain situations.
- Fixed a bug that prevented pet collars from being used under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where some unreleased Jaru accessories were mistakenly shown in the Item Archives. (These are still under development and not yet officially added to the game.)
- Fixed incorrect description texts for certain items in the Item Archives.
- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!
Changed files in this update