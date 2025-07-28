A few more small but important changes:
-> Spike Wheels in the Ice Area are now rotating properly in Online Coop
-> Meteorites in the Vulcano Area are now spawning a bit slower
-> Skin Unlocked UI now stays active a bit longer
Please continue to send me more ideas how to improve the game and bug reports via the feedback form in the main menu! You really help me a lot and I want that you enjoy your time with the game ^^
Have a fantastic day!
Best regards,
Mateo
Update Number 4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update