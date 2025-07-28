 Skip to content
28 July 2025
A few more small but important changes:

-> Spike Wheels in the Ice Area are now rotating properly in Online Coop
-> Meteorites in the Vulcano Area are now spawning a bit slower
-> Skin Unlocked UI now stays active a bit longer

Please continue to send me more ideas how to improve the game and bug reports via the feedback form in the main menu! You really help me a lot and I want that you enjoy your time with the game ^^

Have a fantastic day!

Best regards,
Mateo

