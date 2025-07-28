A few more small but important changes:



-> Spike Wheels in the Ice Area are now rotating properly in Online Coop

-> Meteorites in the Vulcano Area are now spawning a bit slower

-> Skin Unlocked UI now stays active a bit longer



Please continue to send me more ideas how to improve the game and bug reports via the feedback form in the main menu! You really help me a lot and I want that you enjoy your time with the game ^^



Have a fantastic day!



Best regards,

Mateo