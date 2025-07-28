✨ You can now name your pets!

From the "Manage" menu, give each of your little friends the name they deserve — whether it's "Shadow", "Fluffy", or "Commander Whiskers", it's totally up to you! Names appear when you hover your mouse over your pets. This way, you’ll build a stronger bond with them and easily tell who's who in your adorable pet army 🐱🦔🐰

🖱️ Move your pets freely!

You can now guide all your pets around with your mouse! As they move, their animations change too... and yes, they’re ridiculously cute! 💃🐾

With these small but delightful changes, our pet world just got a little more magical. Have fun and enjoy! 🌟