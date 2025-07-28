Iso Racer Adds 20 New Tracks in Major Update

We released a major content update for Iso Racer, adding 20 brand-new tracks to the fast-paced isometric racing game. Available now on Racing Fest 2025, this update significantly expands the game’s track roster and introduces a wide range of environments—from the desert city of Qatar to the tight corners of Mexico!

Each track offers unique challenges designed to test players’ reflexes and racing strategy. Some emphasize tight corners and drifting, while others focus on acceleration, top speed, or navigating tricky hazards. The update aims to increase variety and replayability, while giving players more reason to compete for leaderboard domination.

Alongside the new tracks, players can enjoy enhanced visuals, improved handling mechanics.

With this update, Iso Racer continues to build on its momentum as one of the most exciting minimalist racing games on the market.

See you on the track!