Stroll through dreamy garden paths in your yukata at the Fireworks Festival!

Six new sprites with exclusive ornaments await at the summer festival!

Yukata hems flutter over stone steps, painting a unique scene

Wooden geta chime with bellflowers, as floral scents and oil-paper umbrellas unfurl into a flowing stream in the twilight.

Fox masks glow mysteriously, hiding secrets within

White foxes blink beneath paper lanterns, their vermillion-painted ears trembling while eavesdropping on countless deities' whispers in the wind.

Pray for next year's abundance at the divine dwelling

Vermilion torii gates clasp the setting sun. Wind chimes shatter the cicadas' chorus as thousands of wishes sprout within each ding-dong.

Tiny paper nets capturing countless dreams

Golden fish dart like glazed glass through the water, rippling with the fleeting encounters of this world.

Moonlit tamago-yaki skewered on bamboo, carrying ocean memories

Bamboo sticks pierce crispy clouds—waves burst on the tongue as Seto Inland Sea octopus tentacles dance in sea salt.

Golden sea bream leaps skyward, symbolizing soaring fortune

Gilded scales crackle open, spilling molten red bean paste like sunset glow pooling in your palms.