6 New Tracks
Refined Car Setups
New Scenario System for saving your favorite race setups
Racing Line which also shows curvature
Monoclass Racing Mode - all cars have same specs
Last to First (L2F) Racing Mode - start at the back and race until first place
Dynamic Balance of Power (BOP) - cars behind the leader are given more max torque, higher max RPM, and less drag
Improved Drafting
3 Tracks which allow driving on smooth circular walls ("Arc" tracks)
3-axis G-meter shows lateral & longitudinal as well as vertical G-forces
High downforce cars can drive upside down with realistic physics. Driving on the smooth Arcs feels like flying
Low downforce cars can briefly drive upside down using centrifugal force by doing a Barrel Roll
Dynamic BOP will be adjusted shortly to integrate this new driving mode to keep races close
Summer 2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2953661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update