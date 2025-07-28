6 New Tracks

Refined Car Setups

New Scenario System for saving your favorite race setups

Racing Line which also shows curvature

Monoclass Racing Mode - all cars have same specs

Last to First (L2F) Racing Mode - start at the back and race until first place

Dynamic Balance of Power (BOP) - cars behind the leader are given more max torque, higher max RPM, and less drag

Improved Drafting

3 Tracks which allow driving on smooth circular walls ("Arc" tracks)

3-axis G-meter shows lateral & longitudinal as well as vertical G-forces

High downforce cars can drive upside down with realistic physics. Driving on the smooth Arcs feels like flying

Low downforce cars can briefly drive upside down using centrifugal force by doing a Barrel Roll