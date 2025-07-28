 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19380383 Edited 28 July 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 6 New Tracks

  • Refined Car Setups

  • New Scenario System for saving your favorite race setups

  • Racing Line which also shows curvature

  • Monoclass Racing Mode - all cars have same specs

  • Last to First (L2F) Racing Mode - start at the back and race until first place

  • Dynamic Balance of Power (BOP) - cars behind the leader are given more max torque, higher max RPM, and less drag

  • Improved Drafting

  • 3 Tracks which allow driving on smooth circular walls ("Arc" tracks)

  • 3-axis G-meter shows lateral & longitudinal as well as vertical G-forces

  • High downforce cars can drive upside down with realistic physics. Driving on the smooth Arcs feels like flying

  • Low downforce cars can briefly drive upside down using centrifugal force by doing a Barrel Roll

  • Dynamic BOP will be adjusted shortly to integrate this new driving mode to keep races close

