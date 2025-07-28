Ossu!

We have been teasing the upcoming changes to the game throughout the entirety of last week and now it's time to launch them live!

The scope of this update is based on your feedback and covers some of the items that received the most constructive criticism since the game launched in late May. Expect better car handling in both Arcade and Simcade physics models, as well as drastically improved driving experience when playing on a steering wheel. Force Feedback support has been revamped with additional settings and calibrations. We’ve also improved gravity physics for the game, as well as braking power, suspension work and tire grip.

We’re also introducing a new car to the fleet - Honda NSX NA1, and a completely new location - a multi story garage, which also serves as the location for a new Underground Side mission.

If you want a deep dive into some of the above topics, check out the AI devlog & the Physics 2.0 devlog .

And now, without further ado:



Patch Notes:

Physics 2.0

We’ve revamped the overall physics in the game focusing on car suspension, brakes and tires, to improve the overall driving experience across both physics models.

We’ve completely reworked the Force Feedback system, to greatly improve handling the game on a steering wheel.

Some additional notes:

Improved the auto flip physics behavior.

Reworked car airborne physics. The car will now have more weight when airborne. Added cinematic cameras to big jumps.

Improved the grip parameters across the whole game in both Arcade and in Simcade physics models.

Improved gravity physics. The cars will now have more weight and more realistic physics when colliding with other objects.

These are the initial global changes we've already implemented alongside the bigger Physics 2.0 update. However, our plan is to continue working on this aspect in the following weeks, expanding it with a proper collisions system for each car.

Improved braking power for all cars (noticeable in Simcade, heavily adjusted in Arcade).

Our next step for this process is to expand the supported wheel presets with premade FFB settings presets. We estimate that by the end of summer the full list of currently supported steering wheels will receive a preset update for FFB.



AI Improvements

We’ve improved AI across traffic and opponent behaviour.

Traffic cars are now smarter - they are more mindful about the player’s position and speed and react more accordingly. We’ve targeted two main aspects of their behaviour: highways - they will now be less inclined to change lanes and move out of the player’s way, unless they are driving at high speed directly behind them. They will also change lanes more frequently, forcing the player to be more mindful when speeding on the freeways; tight, mountain roads - the traffic should now be less congested in those areas and the cars will no longer drive immediately one behind the other, leaving space for the player to manoeuvre between them.

Opponents - they are also now smarter and will actively seek the best possible route to take to win the race. They will also be more mindful about other cars, including the player, when driving.

Some additional notes:

Improved AI opponent drift interactions.

Balanced the routes that opponents take during events

New Car - Honda NSX NA1 (1992)

We’ve added a new fan favourite car to the game - the NSX you’ve all been asking for: NA1.

There are also two bodykits available to purchase from the tuning shop for it:

5ENNA Widebody

Griptide Tuning Kit Widebody

Gameplay

Added a new camera angle to the game.

Added a new location to the game - a multi story garage. You can find it in the Guntama Port Area. A new Underground Side Mission has been added using this location.

Challenge mode. Added new, preset cars with custom livery designs to the challenge mode (grip and drift).

Improved handbrake handling on 4 wheel drive cars.

System

Fixed a variety of crashes reported by the community.

Further improvements of game optimization, including VRAM and texture optimization.

Improvements done to static cameras across the game.

Cars

Fixed Subaru Impreza GV STI mirrors.

Fixed an issue with Yotsuhoshi Shadow, where the turn signals would not work or work incorrectly.

New Car Parts

Nissan Fairlady S30

Ronin Torque Widebody.

Imsa Widebody.

4 new taillights and 1 new headlight.

Mazda RX-7 FC

3 piece body kits: BMM Sports, Gearstorm Sports II,Darkkit Garage Fashion, Nitrotandem Vial Type 1.

Gearstorm Sports II Rear Spoiler.

Front & Rear Fender: NitroTandem Vial and Naru Trap .

a new LED Taillight.

BMM Sports Blister Widebody.

GutterSlide Magic Widebody.

Nissan Fairlady Z (Z34)

GearHead 3 piece body

Nissan S14 Ks Aero SE

Craft Autos Hood

Nissan Fairlady Z (RZ34)

AeroFusion Auto hood

Nissan Skyline R34 V-SPEC II

BMM Sports,Tarmac Circuit hood

We hope you will enjoy the changes!

We will be closely monitoring your feedback, so please share your thoughts with us, once you have a chance to play the game after the update.

We are also committed to expanding the list of supported steering wheels and additional peripherals.

If you encounter any bug, please let us know HERE .

We are continuing to improve and expand the game - you can see our updated roadmap below.

Thank you for being with us!

Also, remember to join our Discord server!





Let’s Drift

The Gaming Factory Team

