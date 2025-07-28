 Skip to content
28 July 2025
System Improvements

  • Added visual effects to the stage selection screen to make the Summer DLC category more noticeable when accessing the game for the first time after purchasing the Summer DLC.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where save slot points could not be loaded properly from the Franchise Management Desk.

  • Along with this fix, slot points now increase more reliably.

  • Fixed a bug where guests would remain standing when entering the Luxury Private Spa.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Letters from the Heart" achievement would not unlock correctly.

