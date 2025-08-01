Added Survival Mode.



Added Episodes 1-3 for the final boss.



- Added Dream Sign "Dream Dimensional Rift". - Recollection "Duplex Barrier": Shortened cooldown time and lowered cost from 400 to 300. - Spirit Sign "Dream Seal -Spread-": Increased cost from 300 to 350. Marisa:

- Added Magic Absorber. - Celestial Apparatus "Orrery's Solar System": Fixed opponent's Drive Gauge recovery amount and lowered cost from 400 to 300. - Loving Heart "Double Spark": Increased damage from 8,200 to 9,200 and adjusted gauge recovery amount from damage dealt/taken. - Black Magic "Event Horizon": Increased cost from 300 to 350. Youmu:

- Added Life-Cutting Sword. - Added Soul Sign "Wheel of Pain of the Living and Dead". - Human Sign "Slash of Present World": Increased damage from 7,000 to 9,000 and adjusted gauge recovery amount from damage dealt/taken. - Reincarnation Sword "Slash of Circular Vicissitude": Increased damage from 12,000 to 14,700 and adjusted gauge recovery amount from damage dealt/taken. - Hell Fire Sword "Sudden Phantom Formation Slash of Karmic Wind": Lowered homing ability from 15 to 7 and reduced homing detection distance from 50 to 25. Patchouli:

- Added Water Sign "Jellyfish Princess". - Water Sign "Princess Undine": Increased cost from 350 to 400, increased time bullets remain on screen from 1.5 to 1.65, lowered homing capability from 15 to 7, and reduced homing detection distance from 60 to 30. Remilia:

- Added Millennium Vampire. - Fitful Nightmare: Shortened cooldown time, lowered cost from 400 to 300. Cirno:

- Added Ice Sign "Fairy Spin". - Ice Sign "Icicle Fall": Reduced cost from 350 to 300, reduced number of shots from 12 to 10, lowered damage from 9,360 to 7,800, and adjusted gauge recovery amount from damage dealt/taken. - Frost Sign "Frost Columns": Lowered cost from 350 to 300. - Ice Sign "Perfect Glacialist": Increased cost from 300 to 350, extended reload time from 3 to 4, and reduced time bullets remain on screen from 2 to 1.65. - Freeze Sign "Freeze Atmosphere": Lowered cost from 400 to 300. Meiling:

- Added Chi Sign "Fierce Tiger Energy Release". - Colorful Flip "Fluttering Petals and Falling Leaves": The ability "Spell Master" now applies to this spell. Lowered cost from 400 to 300. Clownpiece:

- Added Lunatic Torch Relay.

- Hell Sign "Hell Eclipse": Increased cost from 300 to 350.

- Hellfire "Graze Inferno": Lowered cost from 350 to 300.

- Hellfire "Infernal Essence of Grazing": Lowered cost from 400 to 350.

- Hell Sign "Bursting Grudge": Reduced cost from 350 to 300 and extended reload time from 10 to 15.



Added new abilities.

- ★★: Technical Step (Extends invincibility window after a step) - ★★: Guard Cancel (Allows canceling out of Guard with a step) - ★★★: Extra Guard (Expands effect range of Guard) - ★★★: LV2 Drive (Restricts Accel Drive to a maximum of LV2. Wait time in between uses.) - ★★★: Lock Shift (Allows changing lock-on targets in the middle of a spell, other than Drive Spells) ※These abilities can be unlocked 1 at a time with every 3 stages cleared in Survival Mode. Added the Spell Set feature, which allows the creation of 4 presets of spells.



Added emotes.



Fixed an issue where the Boost Gauge would not fill up/deplete in spectator mode.



Fixed an issue where single match results were added to team results.



Fixed an issue in single matches where accessing the custom settings would softlock the game.



Added a new stage: Misty Lake (3 variations)



Added a new visual indicator for W-Lock.



Changed lock-on order to go through all targets in sequence.



Added draw processing.



Weakened LV1 CPUs.



Fixed an issue where finishing off opponents with a W-Attack would cause the W-Attack icon to remain on the screen.



Fixed an issue where HP still mid-recovery by the end of a match would be counted toward match results.



Fixed an issue where projectiles that do not deal any damage would still cause a warning to be displayed on the UI.

(This applies to Dream Sign "Duplex Barrier" and Water Sign "Jellyfish Princess".)



(This applies to Dream Sign "Duplex Barrier" and Water Sign "Jellyfish Princess".) Hitting 3 charged melee attacks in the same combo will now cause the opponent to do a tailspin.



Added Steam Achievements.



Adjusted stages.



Fixed typos.



