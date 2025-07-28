- Jadoube Beaucoup can't move through borders or diagonally
- Allow wrecking ball to destroy adjacent things on squares
- Reverso: Added reverse lock
- Portal ring visibility fix
- Fixes for piece visibility
- Sigma knight modifier can only affect knights
- Stricter rules about promotions
- Bump rarity for jdoube
- BrannigansGambit reveal pieces on move
- Adjust HHG damage, remove instakill of piece, add falloff, can't toss over non-jumpable barries, can only play on own pieces
- Scanner square distance fix
- Draw card at end of turn instead of start
- Bear traps can be duped safely
Various feedback addressed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update