28 July 2025 Build 19380199
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Jadoube Beaucoup can't move through borders or diagonally
  • Allow wrecking ball to destroy adjacent things on squares
  • Reverso: Added reverse lock
  • Portal ring visibility fix
  • Fixes for piece visibility
  • Sigma knight modifier can only affect knights
  • Stricter rules about promotions
  • Bump rarity for jdoube
  • BrannigansGambit reveal pieces on move
  • Adjust HHG damage, remove instakill of piece, add falloff, can't toss over non-jumpable barries, can only play on own pieces
  • Scanner square distance fix
  • Draw card at end of turn instead of start
  • Bear traps can be duped safely

