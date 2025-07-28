 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19380178 Edited 28 July 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added 2 guide quests about the Supply Chain Illustrated (players who have unlocked over 60 recipes will automatically complete these two quests)
  • Fixed a bug where the back mountain building relocation function could move buildings to unopened grid spaces
  • Fixed a bug where scene loading could consume teleportation scrolls
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect season and description for bundled lavender seeds
  • Fixed a bug where repeated Dragon Boat Festival and Northern Country dialogues could cause scene loading errors
  • Modified the tea recipes in the Tea Workshop to avoid duplication during research (this is a temporary solution and may be adjusted later)

