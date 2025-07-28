- Added 2 guide quests about the Supply Chain Illustrated (players who have unlocked over 60 recipes will automatically complete these two quests)
- Fixed a bug where the back mountain building relocation function could move buildings to unopened grid spaces
- Fixed a bug where scene loading could consume teleportation scrolls
- Fixed a bug with incorrect season and description for bundled lavender seeds
- Fixed a bug where repeated Dragon Boat Festival and Northern Country dialogues could cause scene loading errors
- Modified the tea recipes in the Tea Workshop to avoid duplication during research (this is a temporary solution and may be adjusted later)
