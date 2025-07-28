Second post-launch minor update. I have a changelog for this one — oh my!

- Prettied up transitions to and from black.

- Added a Help/Contact section to the Extras Menu.

- Added possible "wrong person" dialogue to the first 4.1. delivery.

- Added "No Delivery" dialogue for Dulcimer and Ukulen.

- Added web links to Godot documentation for some settings, clarified some settings.

- Added fog to the Low graphics option for weeks 1, 2, and 3, changed the fog density for the High graphics option for week 3.

- Changed the spawn density for snow particles, changed the appearance of the secondary particle effects for 5.5..

- Changed some tutorials near the beginning of the game.

- Changed and added a few devnotes.

- Fixed the Pop-up Menu having different settings descriptions than the Settings Menu.

- Removed a particularly confusing and unneeded setting from the Pop-up Menu.

- Fixed a bug involving delivery persistence.

- Fixed an issue with Outer Darkness' "appear on top of fog" mode being on all the time on the title screen.

- Fixed the NPC Dialogue Menu ✗ not turning green upon being clicked.

- Fixed a ☇ response that didn't have a ☇ in it.