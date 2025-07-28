Hello ghost hunters, it's hard to believe we're already in summer but that means it's time for the big summer update!

We've got some exciting new stuff to bring to your ghost hunting adventures with Bob and Susan:

-New art:

We've commissioned new key art from the amazingly talented artist @marymoroz who was responsible for the ghost portraits in the game as well!

-New map, the Gas Station:





Ready to see Bob get murdered by a ghost in a Gas Station surrounded by a middle-of-nowhere spooky forest? Us too!



-New minigame: Bob's Dungeon:



We've loved seeing people chill out with some minigames between missions, so we wanted to bring another one to you!



Meet Bob's Dungeon, a full-fledged dungeon management game where you are the dungeon, and have a choice: what kind of dungeon do you want to be? Do you try to murder every adventurer for sweet-sweet experience and essence, or do you lure more in with treasure and profit long-term?



As usual, we love Twitch integrations, so beware streamers - be prepared for chatters to be able to make their own adventurers to try to destroy your dungeon core!



-Cloud saves:



We've reworked our saves and persistence systems to support Steam cloud saves, for when you migrate to a new computer you won't lose all the cats you've rescued in the lobby.



-New voice recognition tech:



BITN's been migrated to a new voice recognition system which will be a significant improvement in accuracy and fuzzy-matching - still a work in progress with a few phrases to iron out but in general should be a large upgrade long-term.



But wait, there's more!

-Additions and QoL for the Lobby

-New spook events, including one that was a user suggestion that we developed live on stream! Shoutout to @ChelvieGaming on Twitch!

-Several lighting fixes across various maps

-Miscellaneous bug fixes and QoL improvements across multiple maps