28 July 2025 Build 19379977 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Before everyone reported that the archer was stuck in the hand and not strong enough.
After 3 days of hard work, I finally completed the initial modification of the archer.
If there is anything wrong with the modification, you can give me feedback

Update content

  • Bow can increase the number of attacks of the archer
  • Arrows can increase the attack points of the archer
  • Added durable gems
  • Military supplies
  • Slime arrows
  • Modified the image of the fire stone and lowered its magic upper limit
  • The bloodthirsty axe is changed to a limited number of uses, + the attack points of lost health
  • Modified the bow's bow and arrow point output.
  • Added a relic horizontal sword style
  • Added a relic vertical sword style

