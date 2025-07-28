After 3 days of hard work, I finally completed the initial modification of the archer.
If there is anything wrong with the modification, you can give me feedback
Update content
- Bow can increase the number of attacks of the archer
- Arrows can increase the attack points of the archer
- Added durable gems
- Military supplies
- Slime arrows
- Modified the image of the fire stone and lowered its magic upper limit
- The bloodthirsty axe is changed to a limited number of uses, + the attack points of lost health
- Modified the bow's bow and arrow point output.
- Added a relic horizontal sword style
- Added a relic vertical sword style
Changed files in this update