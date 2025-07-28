Update content

Bow can increase the number of attacks of the archer



Arrows can increase the attack points of the archer



Added durable gems



Military supplies



Slime arrows



Modified the image of the fire stone and lowered its magic upper limit



The bloodthirsty axe is changed to a limited number of uses, + the attack points of lost health



Modified the bow's bow and arrow point output.



Added a relic horizontal sword style



Added a relic vertical sword style



Before everyone reported that the archer was stuck in the hand and not strong enough.After 3 days of hard work, I finally completed the initial modification of the archer.If there is anything wrong with the modification, you can give me feedback