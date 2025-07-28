 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Added quick sort for inventory and quick sort for storage chests.

Changed the card password in the sci-fi room.

Resources from tree cutting and mining now go directly into the inventory. If the inventory is full, they will drop into the world instead.

