28 July 2025 Build 19379946 Edited 28 July 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Free carriages do not transport corrupted food and silver coins
  • Optimization: Improve the response speed of free carriages receiving transport tasks
  • Bug fix: Occupational population statistics sometimes show 1 less than the actual number
  • Optimization: Handymen can transport hay for the carriage station in an emergency
  • Bug fix: The floor under the facility cannot be built

