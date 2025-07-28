- Bug fix: Free carriages do not transport corrupted food and silver coins
- Optimization: Improve the response speed of free carriages receiving transport tasks
- Bug fix: Occupational population statistics sometimes show 1 less than the actual number
- Optimization: Handymen can transport hay for the carriage station in an emergency
- Bug fix: The floor under the facility cannot be built
Experience optimization and bug fixes
