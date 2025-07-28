This is the first of multiple coming updates in response to the wonderful amount of feedback I received at Geek Week Fest. If any of the people I met there are reading this, thank you for your interest in my game, and these updates are for you. Ideally I will have at least one new update per week going now on, but time will tell. Now, for the first Reflected Polished Gems update we have:

New Feature: Key Words

Now when highlighting over a card, smaller text boxes will appear to explain certain key words on the cards. The goal of this change is to simplify the text on cards and to be able to more easily shorthand certain topics, while increasing clarity. Hopefully this will allow you to better get into Hogen and it's various mechanics.

Bug Fixes and Minor Changes

-created keywords to help explain and reduced card descriptions

-adjusted all card descriptions to align with keywords and to be more concise and clear

-Fixed mission buttons inconsistently highlighting

-Fixed mismatching type icons on Deraliopeon unit cards

-Fixed inverted logic on Flood freeze checks, causing Flood to discard itself when even when frozen

-Fixed Flood wrongly destroying slot borders when clearing slots

-Fixed Flood not depowering slots when discarding a shard card

-fixed incorrect card border highlight changes for during mulligan phase

-fixed clicking different cards not switching zoom card with mulligan phase

Any feedback is appreciated, but is best received on our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/wuVmZfq9aD