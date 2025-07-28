Ver 0.5.1.0.2507280

<Game Content Update>

<Game Content Fixes>

-ControlsAdded Sprint Key (default: Shift). Hold to sprint while moving.Added Meme Decorations(Obtainable through fishing)-ConnectivityUpdated LAN connection mode.-CombatAdjusted the physics of knockback effects.-PlayerAdded ability to change roll direction instantly with directional keys during continuous attacks.Fixed an issue where players could get stuck after teleporting in certain situations.Fixed certain ultimate skills not granting invincibility when cast.-Scene OptimizationOptimized map performance.Optimized monster spawning.-MonstersFixed certain monster skills and terrain issues.-UIFixed UI scaling issues that made some elements appear too small at certain resolutions.- TextFixed incorrect text