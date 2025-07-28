Ver 0.5.1.0.2507280
<Game Content Update>
-Controls
Added Sprint Key (default: Shift). Hold to sprint while moving.
Added Meme Decorations(Obtainable through fishing)
-Connectivity
Updated LAN connection mode.
<Game Content Fixes>
-Combat
Adjusted the physics of knockback effects.
-Player
Added ability to change roll direction instantly with directional keys during continuous attacks.
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck after teleporting in certain situations.
Fixed certain ultimate skills not granting invincibility when cast.
-Scene Optimization
Optimized map performance.
Optimized monster spawning.
-Monsters
Fixed certain monster skills and terrain issues.
-UI
Fixed UI scaling issues that made some elements appear too small at certain resolutions.
- Text
Fixed incorrect text
Changed files in this update