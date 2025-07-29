 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Thanks to everyone who has played QBob: Remastered during its first week on Steam!

We've had a couple feature requests which have been included in this update. The most requested one we've added was the ability to jump right back into the game without having to navigate back to the main menu.

If you have any more suggestions, start a discussion and we'll take a look!

Here are the changes in this update:

Added

  • Players can now restart the game immediately from the game over menu without having to return to the splash screen

  • Added a help message if player jumps off asteroid telling them that in EASY mode, QBob can't fall off

Changed

  • Level warps no longer limited to post intermission levels. Start the game from any level that you've reached!

  • Demo version now also allows players to start game at any demo level they have reached

  • Start button remembers starting level of previous game

  • Chaser idle times for EASY and NORMAL lowered just a tad

Fixed

  • Hubcap no longer stalls after attacking the leftmost cube

  • ESC now checks for transition layer on High Score screen

