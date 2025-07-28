New

Herb Market. Looks like someone opened up a place to exchange herbs for other herbs of the same tier. It can be found in the shop panel.





Elemental Gear rework. Now elemental gear is a lot more rare from dungeons. Instead you will find enhanced materials you can use to craft them instead. The list will be empty until you have at least one enhanced material to reduce clutter in the list of craftable equipment.





Changes

Steam user Osamaru suggested some new descriptions for herbs t1-t6.



Some more stuff



Greetings fellow cultivators! I return to you all with good new. I believe the Reincarnation Update Part 1 will be ready for release on July 31st.What do i mean by Part 1? This is just the first part. The reincarnation patch will increase the upper limit from tier 10 to tier 12. To fill all content for these new tier will take some time. So they will arrive in a later patch as soon as i finish the content.Now For todays Update.