#. Chat Window Feature Update

A red notification alert has been added for new messages in Basic Chat, Party Chat, and Whispers!

#. Constellation Guidebooks Added





You can now craft 12 constellation guidebooks using the Simple Paper Machine.

The inner pages (contents) of the constellation guidebooks can be crafted at the Ancient Library, located at the starting area of "The Land of Radiant Abundance."

Each book consists of 4 pages!

Constellations can be crafted from these guidebooks.

#. Constellation Enchanting

Constellations have different tiers depending on their type.

You must raise the tier in order to actually place the constellation.

The following items are primarily required for enchanting:

​

1. Material: Star Crystal

Star Crystals can be crafted at the Alchemy Table using 10 “Mago Crystals” and 1 Bronze Ingot.

Mago Crystals can be obtained through the "Constellation Commemorative Box," which can be exchanged for up to 30 per day along with rocks in the Land of Radiant Abundance.

In the future, Mago Crystals will also be continuously obtainable through non-event content such as "Block Mining Content."

​

2. Samsara’s Protection Stone

​

Enchanting can fail.

If it fails, the tier will decrease.

Samsara’s Protection Stone prevents this downgrade when failure occurs.

Samsara’s Protection Stone can only be purchased in the Cash Shop with currency. You can buy around 100 for 1 Cash!

It activates when the success rate is not 100%.

It is used when enchantment fails, and currently it completely prevents tier downgrade at 100% probability.

However, the number of protection stones consumed per use varies by tier. (In the screenshot above, 7 stones are used per attempt.)

​

3. Lucky Stone / Mysterious Lucky Stone

​

Lucky Stones / Mysterious Lucky Stones increase the success rate.

Lucky Stones can be crafted with 10 Unstable Lucky Stones and 10 Silver Ingots to make 10 Lucky Stones.

Unstable Lucky Stones can also be obtained from the "Constellation Commemorative Box."

Mysterious Lucky Stones can be crafted with Lucky Stones and 10 Gold Ingots.