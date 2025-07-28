DEEMO II Collaboration DLC Release!
The 5th paid DLC pack for MASH VP! Re:VISION, made in collaboration with DEEMO II,
"MASH VP! Re:VISION - DEEMO II Pack -Rain & Bloom-"
has been released!
Buy the DLC here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3872560
Contents
Purchasing the DLC unlocks the following songs in Free Play Mode:
◆DEEMO II Originals
- Linkage / technoplanet feat. Risa Yuzuki & Kuroto Sion
- No+e o/= Hope / xi
- felzione / onoken
◆「DEEMO II × MASH VP! Re:VISION」 Collab Songs
- Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat. 北條響 / AXTORM SOUND RELATION
- Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat. 北條響 -MASHVP STYLE- / AXTORM SOUND RELATION
Purchasing the DLC unlocks the following Mashup Tracks in MASH UP Mode:
- Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat.北條響 x Mystic Moon
- felzione’ x Linkage
Purchasing the DLC also gives you a new PLAY SKIN and SYSTEM THEME, inspired by the world of DEEMO II!
- DEEMO II JUDGE SKIN
- DEEMO II COMBO SKIN
- DEEMO II BACKGROUND SKIN
- DEEMO II GEAR SKIN
- DEEMO II LANE SKIN
- DEEMO II NOTE SKIN
- DEEMO II EFFECT SKIN
- DEEMO II SE SKIN
- DEEMO II SYSTEM THEME
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DEEMO II Collaboration VIRTUAL PATH Release!
Alongside the DLC, the 4th VIRTUAL PATH, the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH, has also been released!
Selecting the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH in the PATH SELECT menu will grant you access to the PATH, which will allow you to unlock rewards as you play!
Playing any song with the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH selected will allow you to get points based off of your performance. These points will allow you go progress through the STEPs of the PATH. Each time you progress to a new STEP, a new GHOST BOARD customization item will unlock!
Progressing to the last step will...?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SINGLE LANE MODE has been added!
SINGLE LANE Mode has been added to MASH VP! Re:VISION!
Bringing back the classic music game experience, this is a mode where the lanes are always merged into one single lane.
Previously added to the game as an option in the ADVANCED SETTINGS menu, SINGLE LANE has been added as its own mode! Because of this, SINGLE LANE scores can be separately saved, and you can also progress through VIRTUAL PATHs while playing on SINGLE LANE MODE!
SINGLE LANE MODE is selectable from the Escape menu, or from the Home Screen (DEFAULT SYSTEM THEME only).
- SINGLE LANE MODE scores are saved separately from other game modes.
- Scores achieved in SINGLE LANE MODE will not be added to that song's RANKING, and will not have an effect on your ABILITY.
- The SINGLE LANE OPTION has been removed from the ADVANCED SETTINGS menu as a result of this addition.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New Features and Improvements
- Pressing the PageUp/PageDown keys (or, if using a Gamepad, moving the right stick up and down) while in the Free Play Mode or MASH UP Mode song select menu will scroll 10 songs at a time.
- Added an icon on the song select menus (also visible when starting a song) showing where the selected song originally was released.
