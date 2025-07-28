DEEMO II Collaboration DLC Release!

Contents

Linkage / technoplanet feat. Risa Yuzuki & Kuroto Sion



No+e o/= Hope / xi



felzione / onoken



Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat. 北條響 / AXTORM SOUND RELATION



Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat. 北條響 -MASHVP STYLE- / AXTORM SOUND RELATION



Prism Rain: 君に咲いた feat.北條響 x Mystic Moon



felzione’ x Linkage



DEEMO II JUDGE SKIN



DEEMO II COMBO SKIN



DEEMO II BACKGROUND SKIN



DEEMO II GEAR SKIN



DEEMO II LANE SKIN



DEEMO II NOTE SKIN



DEEMO II EFFECT SKIN



DEEMO II SE SKIN



DEEMO II SYSTEM THEME



DEEMO II Collaboration VIRTUAL PATH Release!

SINGLE LANE MODE has been added!

SINGLE LANE MODE scores are saved separately from other game modes.



Scores achieved in SINGLE LANE MODE will not be added to that song's RANKING, and will not have an effect on your ABILITY.



The SINGLE LANE OPTION has been removed from the ADVANCED SETTINGS menu as a result of this addition.



New Features and Improvements

Pressing the PageUp/PageDown keys (or, if using a Gamepad, moving the right stick up and down) while in the Free Play Mode or MASH UP Mode song select menu will scroll 10 songs at a time.



Added an icon on the song select menus (also visible when starting a song) showing where the selected song originally was released.



The 5th paid DLC pack for MASH VP! Re:VISION, made in collaboration with DEEMO II,has been released!◆DEEMO II Originals◆「DEEMO II × MASH VP! Re:VISION」 Collab Songs-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Alongside the DLC, the 4th VIRTUAL PATH, the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH, has also been released!Selecting the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH in the PATH SELECT menu will grant you access to the PATH, which will allow you to unlock rewards as you play!Playing any song with the DEEMO II COLLABORATION PATH selected will allow you to get points based off of your performance. These points will allow you go progress through the STEPs of the PATH. Each time you progress to a new STEP, a new GHOST BOARD customization item will unlock!Progressing to the last step will...?-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------SINGLE LANE Mode has been added to MASH VP! Re:VISION!Bringing back the classic music game experience, this is a mode where the lanes are always merged into one single lane.Previously added to the game as an option in the ADVANCED SETTINGS menu, SINGLE LANE has been added as its own mode! Because of this, SINGLE LANE scores can be separately saved, and you can also progress through VIRTUAL PATHs while playing on SINGLE LANE MODE!SINGLE LANE MODE is selectable from the Escape menu, or from the Home Screen (DEFAULT SYSTEM THEME only).-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------