 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19379640 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some extremely rare edge cases are now fixed - like weird things happening when giving enemy Undead buffs, using Torment over and over to pass statuses around, or using Sleep Dart on... well... I don't think there are ANY characters with 26 Magic Defense in the game. But just in case it's fixed!

Also, Enchanters and Sages get a tiny little buff!

CHANGES

* Enchanters now also gain +5% Dodge

* Sage's 'Revive' caster Life Skill scaling increased from 1:1 -> 1:1.2

* Fixed Growth cast on Undead lasting indefinitely

* Undead can now be affected by Guard, Ward, and Negate

* Stunning Blow now works on targets 3 tiles away when used with a Corpryst Whip

* Fixed Sleep Dart inflicting permanent Sleep on targets with exactly 26 Magic Defense

* Fixed paying to unlock Gatekeeper not marking the class trainer as completed on the world map

* Fixed Smoke Balm making the Salvager unbreakable

* Duration of statuses transferred by Scourge's 'Torment' now maxes out at 9999

MODDING

* Added ElementAssociations modding and example ModSamples/ElementAssociationSample.txt

* Fixed possible elementReaction interaction that could make temporary statuses permanent

* Added 'pushDamage' element that is applied by push damage

* Added 'boardingEnd' element that is applied to all actors when ship boarding ends

Changed files in this update

Windows Horizon's Gate Content Depot 1224291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link