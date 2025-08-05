Some extremely rare edge cases are now fixed - like weird things happening when giving enemy Undead buffs, using Torment over and over to pass statuses around, or using Sleep Dart on... well... I don't think there are ANY characters with 26 Magic Defense in the game. But just in case it's fixed!

Also, Enchanters and Sages get a tiny little buff!

CHANGES

* Enchanters now also gain +5% Dodge

* Sage's 'Revive' caster Life Skill scaling increased from 1:1 -> 1:1.2

* Fixed Growth cast on Undead lasting indefinitely

* Undead can now be affected by Guard, Ward, and Negate

* Stunning Blow now works on targets 3 tiles away when used with a Corpryst Whip

* Fixed Sleep Dart inflicting permanent Sleep on targets with exactly 26 Magic Defense

* Fixed paying to unlock Gatekeeper not marking the class trainer as completed on the world map

* Fixed Smoke Balm making the Salvager unbreakable

* Duration of statuses transferred by Scourge's 'Torment' now maxes out at 9999

MODDING

* Added ElementAssociations modding and example ModSamples/ElementAssociationSample.txt

* Fixed possible elementReaction interaction that could make temporary statuses permanent

* Added 'pushDamage' element that is applied by push damage

* Added 'boardingEnd' element that is applied to all actors when ship boarding ends