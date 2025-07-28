 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This hot fix addresses issues from the latest 1.0.2.0 update.

Changes

  • Added singleplayer pausing support to Virus (horde mode), Minigolf, Ball Race, and Accelerate

Optimizations

  • Improved LODs for various condo items

  • Optimized Use traces (which also makes picking up items a bit easier)


Bug Fixes

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed item locking & no collide not working

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed canvas tube load in issues

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not copying item properties

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not duplicating items properly

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed locker and no collider tools not working

  • Dedicated Condo: Fixed server title and max players not displaying properly on server control panel

  • Fixed Condo Hub list going off the page causing the buttons for next page to not work

  • Zombie Massacre: Fixed pausing in singleplayer not pausing everything properly

Upcoming Updates

As always, you can check out what we've been hard at work on in our latest developer blog:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/394690/view/525349143258859461

