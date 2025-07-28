This hot fix addresses issues from the latest 1.0.2.0 update.

Changes

Added singleplayer pausing support to Virus (horde mode), Minigolf, Ball Race, and Accelerate

Optimizations

Improved LODs for various condo items

Optimized Use traces (which also makes picking up items a bit easier)



Bug Fixes

Dedicated Condo: Fixed item locking & no collide not working

Dedicated Condo: Fixed canvas tube load in issues

Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not copying item properties

Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not duplicating items properly

Dedicated Condo: Fixed locker and no collider tools not working

Dedicated Condo: Fixed server title and max players not displaying properly on server control panel

Fixed Condo Hub list going off the page causing the buttons for next page to not work

Zombie Massacre: Fixed pausing in singleplayer not pausing everything properly





