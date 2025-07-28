This hot fix addresses issues from the latest 1.0.2.0 update.
Changes
Added singleplayer pausing support to Virus (horde mode), Minigolf, Ball Race, and Accelerate
Optimizations
Improved LODs for various condo items
Optimized Use traces (which also makes picking up items a bit easier)
Bug Fixes
Dedicated Condo: Fixed item locking & no collide not working
Dedicated Condo: Fixed canvas tube load in issues
Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not copying item properties
Dedicated Condo: Fixed copycat not duplicating items properly
Dedicated Condo: Fixed locker and no collider tools not working
Dedicated Condo: Fixed server title and max players not displaying properly on server control panel
Fixed Condo Hub list going off the page causing the buttons for next page to not work
Zombie Massacre: Fixed pausing in singleplayer not pausing everything properly
Upcoming Updates
As always, you can check out what we've been hard at work on in our latest developer blog:
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
We love awesome people like you!
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: Bug Reports
For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update