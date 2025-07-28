Adjustment:
· Reduced the probability of monsters using poison on the early map triggering the Poisoned State.
· Now, both luck and Poisoned State Resistance can significantly reduce the lasting steps (up to 200 steps) of the state when moving on the map. For example, a character with 100 luck and 20% Poisoned State Resistance, the Poisoned State lasts for 80 steps, triggering Poison Damage every 20 steps. After triggering 4 times in total, the Poisoned State will be automatically removed.
· Add prompts for Poisoned State.
· Decreased the prices of medicine and alcohol.
July 28, 1.03a Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
