· Reduced the probability of monsters using poison on the early map triggering the Poisoned State.

· Now, both luck and Poisoned State Resistance can significantly reduce the lasting steps (up to 200 steps) of the state when moving on the map. For example, a character with 100 luck and 20% Poisoned State Resistance, the Poisoned State lasts for 80 steps, triggering Poison Damage every 20 steps. After triggering 4 times in total, the Poisoned State will be automatically removed.

· Add prompts for Poisoned State.

· Decreased the prices of medicine and alcohol.