Players can now select all three of their starting characters if they have unlocked new characters.,
Blacksmith button no longer blocks mouse clicks after game is started.,
Properly order characters on existing saves.
Update 26 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3477821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update