- Gameplay: Added throw tech lockout. Pressing any non-Throw button while getting thrown will prevent you from teching on a later frame
- Gameplay: Fixed bug where meter gain during a Rapid combo was not working on non-combat meter gain (eg walking forward)
- Gameplay: Changed meter gain during a Rapid combo to halve and then round down instead of rounding up
- Noodle/Rice: Increased 2nd hit of 5L cancel window 6 > 11 frames
- Rice: Increased Jump Drill hitstun frame advantage by 2, making it +1 on hit at point blank range
- Beef: Lemon goes away if Beef is hit
- Training: Added frame number and throw tech status to the hurtbox display
- Modding: Fixed bug where picking two different mods with the same skin would cause P2 to switch to P1's character
0.116.0
