28 July 2025 Build 19379334 Edited 28 July 2025 – 03:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Gameplay: Added throw tech lockout. Pressing any non-Throw button while getting thrown will prevent you from teching on a later frame
  • Gameplay: Fixed bug where meter gain during a Rapid combo was not working on non-combat meter gain (eg walking forward)
  • Gameplay: Changed meter gain during a Rapid combo to halve and then round down instead of rounding up
  • Noodle/Rice: Increased 2nd hit of 5L cancel window 6 > 11 frames
  • Rice: Increased Jump Drill hitstun frame advantage by 2, making it +1 on hit at point blank range
  • Beef: Lemon goes away if Beef is hit
  • Training: Added frame number and throw tech status to the hurtbox display
  • Modding: Fixed bug where picking two different mods with the same skin would cause P2 to switch to P1's character

