Version: 2025.7.29

・\[Json Config] Added a new operation for float variables: round

・\[Json Config] Added a new type for parameter looping: inverted sine

・\[EX Studio] When creating a Spine configuration, the atlas and texture will be auto-filled based on the selected skeleton name

・\[Control Panel] Window title now displays the instance name

・\[Control Panel] Added a status icon to indicate workshop item refresh

・\[General] Fixed a display issue when running multiple instances

・\[General] Improved display detection logic

・\[General] Optimized logging functionality