 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19379331 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: 2025.7.29

・\[Json Config] Added a new operation for float variables: round

・\[Json Config] Added a new type for parameter looping: inverted sine

・\[EX Studio] When creating a Spine configuration, the atlas and texture will be auto-filled based on the selected skeleton name

・\[Control Panel] Window title now displays the instance name

・\[Control Panel] Added a status icon to indicate workshop item refresh

・\[General] Fixed a display issue when running multiple instances

・\[General] Improved display detection logic

・\[General] Optimized logging functionality

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 616721
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit MacOS Depot 616722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link