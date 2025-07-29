Version: 2025.7.29
・\[Json Config] Added a new operation for float variables: round
・\[Json Config] Added a new type for parameter looping: inverted sine
・\[EX Studio] When creating a Spine configuration, the atlas and texture will be auto-filled based on the selected skeleton name
・\[Control Panel] Window title now displays the instance name
・\[Control Panel] Added a status icon to indicate workshop item refresh
・\[General] Fixed a display issue when running multiple instances
・\[General] Improved display detection logic
・\[General] Optimized logging functionality
Changed files in this update