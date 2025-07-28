This update fixes the following issues:

An input bug with one of the cutscenes.

The following issues are known but not fixed in this build:

One player reported a lighting issue in the center, where it loads in completely dark while playing a game. Reloading the game fixes the issue. If you run into this, please reach out with more information.

One player reported a game freeze when interacting with the EVA computer. I was not able to reproduce this issue. If you run into this, please reach out with hardware information.

For some reason, on some computers, the envelope in the wordmark that you see after beating the game spins too fast.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the forums. If you need to, you can roll back to a previous build by selecting a beta branch with the version you want to play.

