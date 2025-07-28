Hi again everyone! I’ve been focusing on polishing the 2.0 experience as much as possible before the next big update. Today’s patch addresses some critical issues and brings a bit more overall refinement to the game.

Here’s what’s included in today’s patch:

QoL Improvements

The torch can now be selected from the weapon wheel (for gamepad users).

Skill books now say ‘Use’ instead of ‘Take’ for clarity.

Renamed ‘BypassTool’ and ‘Hacktool’ in the crafting screen to BTool and HTool.

Updated descriptions for BTool and HTool in the crafting screen to match.

Changed sound effect when interacting with Armour Coating Stations.

Changed notification text when picking up parts (no longer says ‘scraps’).

UI Fixes

Fixed issue where the missions, map, and character screens did not pause the game in certain situations.

Fixed bug where switching from missions to crafting caused the cursor to disappear.

Switching from missions back to inventory or character screens no longer unpauses the game.

Fixed software upgrades sometimes showing a blank white box instead of software icons after they've been unlocked.

Gameplay Fixes

Red barrels near the storage facility now explode when shot.

Resolved an issue preventing melee bandits from dealing damage properly.

Armour colour changes now update correctly on the inventory screen.

Level & World Fixes

Fixed floating tree and exposed rock model near UESA's bunker in Berith II.

Rocks near the watchtower/comms centre no longer trap the player and now have proper footstep sounds.

Made loot changes to some chests in Berith II.

Adjusted inventory character position in the 'Bandit Cells' level (was appearing too high).

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where accepting a new mission didn’t remove the previous waypoint from the minimap.

Bandits no longer incorrectly scan as androids.

Fixed issue where mines and grenades couldn’t be used again after one use.

Fixed Leila Khan’s (the bookseller in Chronos) mouth continuing to move after exiting the vendor screen.

Fixed flickering issue of the Assault Rifle’s safety switch while sprinting.

I really appreciate all the kind words you've given me; they genuinely help me stay motivated. Thank you for your patience and support. I can’t wait to show you what’s coming in the next big update! Until then, I’ll keep pushing out small patches like this. I hope this helps improve your experience.❤️

- debdev