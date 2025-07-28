Hello, this is Momentum Games.
It's been a while since we last spoke.
We are pleased to announce that one of the new H scenes we previously announced has been completed and will be updated soon.
We sincerely apologize for the delay in the update due to the writer's health issues.
Viewing requirements: Affection 100, Sexual Desire 80 Ending
We are currently working diligently with the writer to prepare the remaining three H-scenes for update.
We will do our best to complete the remaining updates as soon as possible.
Additionally, a free mini-game has been released, allowing you to enjoy a taste of the games previously released by Momentum Games.
Link:
We hope you enjoy both the game and the work.
If there is a work you like in the demo game, please consider bookmarking it.
We will return with more good news in the future.
Stay healthy.
Thank you.
Momentum Games Team
Changed files in this update