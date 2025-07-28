This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello, this is Momentum Games.



It's been a while since we last spoke.

We are pleased to announce that one of the new H scenes we previously announced has been completed and will be updated soon.



We sincerely apologize for the delay in the update due to the writer's health issues.



Viewing requirements: Affection 100, Sexual Desire 80 Ending



We are currently working diligently with the writer to prepare the remaining three H-scenes for update.



We will do our best to complete the remaining updates as soon as possible.



Additionally, a free mini-game has been released, allowing you to enjoy a taste of the games previously released by Momentum Games.



We hope you enjoy both the game and the work.If there is a work you like in the demo game, please consider bookmarking it.We will return with more good news in the future.Stay healthy.Thank you.Momentum Games Team