28 July 2025 Build 19379159 Edited 28 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, this is Momentum Games.

It's been a while since we last spoke.
We are pleased to announce that one of the new H scenes we previously announced has been completed and will be updated soon.

We sincerely apologize for the delay in the update due to the writer's health issues.


Viewing requirements: Affection 100, Sexual Desire 80 Ending

We are currently working diligently with the writer to prepare the remaining three H-scenes for update.

We will do our best to complete the remaining updates as soon as possible.

Additionally, a free mini-game has been released, allowing you to enjoy a taste of the games previously released by Momentum Games.

Link:



We hope you enjoy both the game and the work.
If there is a work you like in the demo game, please consider bookmarking it.

We will return with more good news in the future.
Stay healthy.
Thank you.

Momentum Games Team

