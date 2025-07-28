- New Progressive Rank Exp upgrade in the Tournament menu.
Changes:
- In the Tournament upgrade menu, the cost of the +2 flat exp upgrade was reduced by 33%. Your levels were automatically adjusted (increased) to account for the lower cost.
- In the Weekly Tickets upgrade menu, the former +3 flat exp upgrade changed to +2 progressive exp. Since this is much more powerful, the cost increased from 10 to 30. Your levels were automatically adjusted (reduced) to account for the higher cost.
- Increased the max level of the Ultimus Min Spawn Wave automation workshop.
- Skills that hit multiple enemies can no longer trigger a splash effect on those extra enemy hits. Only the initial hit from the projectile on the targeted enemy can splash.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a server-side issue causing many players' Community Event scores to not get submitted. We were hitting some rate limits on the server, but this has been resolved.
